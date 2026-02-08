London Diary: Britain’s boring politics goes ‘full Indian’

Britain’s once famed two-party system, which offered two clear choices to the voters — free marketeer, small-state Conservatives and socially liberal big state Labour — has collapsed, like much else of what was once considered uniquely British including, one dare say, driving and good manners.

It was first challenged by Liberal Democrats offering a left-wing and ‘woke-ish’ alternative to the two main parties. Back in 2010, under its then leader Nick Clegg — yes, the same chap who later defected to American capitalism as Mark Zuckerberg’s troubleshooter — the party won enough seats to prop up David Cameron’s Conservative government as a junior coalition partner. That move went down so badly with its core supporters that the Lib Dems have since then been struggling to stage a comeback.

Meanwhile, a new far-right party with a Trumpian anti-immigrant agenda has hit the scene like a gale force wind shaking the very foundations of the Conservative-Labour duopoly.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party (a new avatar of the 2018 Brexit Party) has risen rapidly in the polls on the back of a populist agenda that includes deporting immigrants back to where they came from — to make a ‘broken Britain great again’.

According to pollsters, if elections were to be held tomorrow, it would be in pole position to form the next government with the chain-smoking, beer-swilling Farage as prime minister.

Conservative MPs are deserting in droves to join Reform with the Indian-origin Suella Braverman, a former home secretary, being the latest to jump ship. Farage claims he now has more members of the last Conservative cabinet in his top team than its leader Kemi Badenoch does, prompting jokes about this lot’s role in the chaotic administrations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.