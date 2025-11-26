Four more arrested in investigation into $102 million Louvre jewellery heist

French authorities have made four additional arrests in the investigation into the audacious jewellery heist at the Louvre Museum, where thieves escaped with treasures worth an estimated $102 million.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Tuesday that two men and two women, aged between 31 and 40 and residing in the Paris region, were taken into custody. Their specific roles in the 19 October robbery have not been disclosed. Under French law, they may be held for up to 96 hours for questioning.

French media reported that one of the detainees, a 39-year-old already known to police, is believed to be the fourth member of the team suspected of executing the daylight raid. He is reportedly linked to Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris where other suspects also have connections.

Three alleged members of the “commando-style” group had been arrested earlier and face preliminary charges of organised theft and criminal conspiracy, with investigators saying their DNA was found either at the scene or on items tied to the break-in. A woman arrested in October is accused of aiding the operation.