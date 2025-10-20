Louvre’s glittering theft: Priceless jewels vanish in four-minute heist
Stolen treasures include tiara and emerald necklace from Marie-Louise set, emerald earrings, jewels of Empress Eugénie
In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves across the art world, the hallowed halls of the Louvre Museum in Paris were plunged into turmoil on Sunday, 19 October, as a group of intruders executed a lightning-fast heist that saw eight priceless jewels vanish in the span of just four minutes, Al Jazeera reported.
The world’s most-visited museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa and countless treasures of France’s royal past, shuttered its doors for “exceptional reasons” as armed guards patrolled the glass pyramid and a manhunt for the thieves unfolded across the city.
According to French authorities, the audacious band of thieves scaled the museum’s Seine-facing facade using a hoist typically reserved for furniture, breaking into the opulent Galerie d’Apollon — Apollo’s gilded hall commissioned by King Louis XIV — shortly after the museum opened.
Within moments, the thieves absconded on motorcycles, carrying jewels of inestimable value that once belonged to Empress Marie-Louise, consort of Napoleon I, and Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. One jewel, the crown of Empress Eugénie, was discarded in haste outside the museum walls.
Interior minister Laurent Nunez described the operation as a “major robbery”, highlighting the thieves’ precision and professionalism. Witnesses described a scene straight out of a Hollywood thriller: two men dressed as construction workers broke into the gallery in a matter of seconds while a third wielded a disc cutter to breach the windowpane. Tourists looked on, stunned, as the heist unfolded in broad daylight.
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the theft on social media as an “attack on a heritage that we cherish” and assured the nation that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, with every effort being made under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor’s office. Culture minister Rachida Dati echoed the sentiment, warning that organised crime increasingly targets museums and cultural treasures.
The stolen items include a dazzling tiara and emerald necklace from the Marie-Louise set, a pair of emerald earrings, a tiara and brooch of Empress Eugénie, and other pieces from the royal collection. These jewels are priceless not only for their monetary worth but for their profound historical and cultural significance, embodying centuries of French regal heritage.
Forensic teams descended upon the Louvre and the surrounding streets, reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing staff, as authorities pieced together the audacious escape route along the Seine. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported.
This shocking daylight heist has reopened questions about security at the Louvre, which has faced chronic understaffing and ever-growing crowds, with 8.7 million visitors in 2024 alone. Union sources noted that over the past 15 years, the museum has lost the equivalent of 200 positions, leaving guards and staff stretched thin.
From the stolen royal jewels to the dramatic flight of the thieves, Sunday’s audacious robbery is destined to join the annals of the Louvre’s storied history, a tale that recalls the 1911 theft of the Mona Lisa and countless other incidents that have tested the museum’s resilience. Paris, and indeed the world, now watches with bated breath as authorities hunt for the culprits who dared to steal history itself in a matter of fleeting minutes.
