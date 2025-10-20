Louvre’s glittering theft: Priceless jewels vanish in four-minute heist

In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves across the art world, the hallowed halls of the Louvre Museum in Paris were plunged into turmoil on Sunday, 19 October, as a group of intruders executed a lightning-fast heist that saw eight priceless jewels vanish in the span of just four minutes, Al Jazeera reported.

The world’s most-visited museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa and countless treasures of France’s royal past, shuttered its doors for “exceptional reasons” as armed guards patrolled the glass pyramid and a manhunt for the thieves unfolded across the city.

According to French authorities, the audacious band of thieves scaled the museum’s Seine-facing facade using a hoist typically reserved for furniture, breaking into the opulent Galerie d’Apollon — Apollo’s gilded hall commissioned by King Louis XIV — shortly after the museum opened.

Within moments, the thieves absconded on motorcycles, carrying jewels of inestimable value that once belonged to Empress Marie-Louise, consort of Napoleon I, and Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. One jewel, the crown of Empress Eugénie, was discarded in haste outside the museum walls.