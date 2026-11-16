Four nations urge Israel to allow Gaza aid amid flood crisis
UN and EU have raised concerns over the crisis, as violence continues despite diplomatic efforts and calls for a ceasefire
Australia, Canada, Italy and the UK have urged Israel to allow immediate humanitarian aid into Gaza, citing worsening conditions after heavy rains and floods
Around 150,000 tents and essential supplies remain held at the border, while over 1.9 million Palestinians face displacement and severe shelter shortages
The UN and EU have raised concerns over the crisis, as violence continues despite diplomatic efforts and calls for a ceasefire
With heavy rains and flooding adding to the suffering of displaced Palestinians, Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom have urged Israel to immediately lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and allow essential supplies to enter Gaza without delay.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the foreign ministers of the four countries warned that thousands of families were facing increasingly desperate conditions as winter approaches, with many left without adequate shelter after recent floods destroyed or swept away makeshift tents.
The ministers said around 150,000 tents and other essential relief supplies were being held at the border, preventing them from reaching people in need.
“People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance,” the statement said, calling on the Israeli government to ensure immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the territory.
The appeal comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, with heavy rainfall worsening living conditions for millions of displaced Palestinians. According to the United Nations, more than 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, many of them forced to flee their homes multiple times.
The Global Shelter Cluster, a humanitarian coordination body, estimated that Gaza needs at least 1.7 million mattresses and 121,000 tents to help residents withstand the cold and rainy winter season.
The four nations stressed that the situation could still be addressed if humanitarian supplies were allowed to enter without further delays.
Beyond the shortage of shelter, the prolonged conflict and restrictions on essential goods have pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into poverty. Rising prices, shrinking incomes and widespread destruction have further undermined access to basic necessities.
The joint statement followed a similar warning from the UN Humanitarian Country Team for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which said recent storms had flooded, damaged or destroyed thousands of family shelters and disrupted critical services.
The European Union also voiced grave concern over the humanitarian situation on Saturday, urging Israel to allow immediate aid deliveries and reopen all border crossings into Gaza.
The four countries also called on all parties to implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, unveiled in 2025, which included provisions for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
However, violence has continued despite diplomatic efforts. On Thursday, an Israeli air strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital reportedly killed six Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israel faces an ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice. The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
With agency inputs