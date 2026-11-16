Four nations urge Israel to allow Gaza aid amid flood crisis

Australia, Canada, Italy and the UK have urged Israel to allow immediate humanitarian aid into Gaza, citing worsening conditions after heavy rains and floods

Around 150,000 tents and essential supplies remain held at the border, while over 1.9 million Palestinians face displacement and severe shelter shortages

The UN and EU have raised concerns over the crisis, as violence continues despite diplomatic efforts and calls for a ceasefire

With heavy rains and flooding adding to the suffering of displaced Palestinians, Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom have urged Israel to immediately lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and allow essential supplies to enter Gaza without delay.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the foreign ministers of the four countries warned that thousands of families were facing increasingly desperate conditions as winter approaches, with many left without adequate shelter after recent floods destroyed or swept away makeshift tents.

The ministers said around 150,000 tents and other essential relief supplies were being held at the border, preventing them from reaching people in need.

“People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance,” the statement said, calling on the Israeli government to ensure immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the territory.