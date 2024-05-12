Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Nijjar killing case

The Canadian authorities on Saturday, 11 May, arrested a fourth Indian national for his role in the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an official release.

Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Singh was arrested on 11 May for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges, the official release said.