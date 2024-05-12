Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Nijjar killing case
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder
The Canadian authorities on Saturday, 11 May, arrested a fourth Indian national for his role in the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an official release.
Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Singh was arrested on 11 May for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges, the official release said.
"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the officer-in-charge of IHIT.
Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on 18 June, 2023.
IHIT investigators on 3 May arrested three Indian nationals -- Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh -- for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
