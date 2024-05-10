Nijjar case: Canada has not shared specific evidence or information, says India

India on Thursday, 9 May said Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian citizens in the case of killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar but it has not provided any "specific" evidence or information in the matter yet.

"Let me first make it clear that no specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"You will therefore understand our view that the matter is being pre-judged," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Last week, Canadian authorities charged three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.

"Obviously, there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatists, extremists and those advocating violence have been given political space in Canada," Jaiswal said.

"Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties," he said.

"We have also pointed to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organized crime with links with India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada," he said.

Jaiswal said the two countries are currently engaged in discussions on issues such as the activities of pro-Khalistan elements and threats against Indian diplomats in Canada.

He said many of India's extradition requests are pending with Canada.

"We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters," he said.

India on Tuesday, 7 May hit out at Canada for providing "safe haven" and political space to criminal and "secessionist" elements, in a sharp reaction to pro-Khalistan elements displaying an effigy of the Indian prime minister in an offensive manner at a parade in Ontario's Malton area.