Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on Pannun case report

A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday, 30 April said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said.