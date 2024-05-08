3 accused of killing Sikh separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court

Three accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year appeared before a Canadian court on Tuesday, 7 May through video for the first time to face homicide charges as hundreds of local Khalistan supporters showed up at the courthouse.

Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were arrested and charged on Friday, 3 May with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three - believed to be members of an alleged hit squad - appeared before the Surrey Provincial Court in British Columbia province, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Each of them appeared separately from North Fraser Pretrial Centre wearing jail-issued red T-shirts or sweatshirts and sweatpants.

All three agreed to have the proceedings heard in English and each of them nodded that they understood the charges of first-degree murder and conspiring to murder Nijjar, the report said.

Hundreds of local Khalistan supporters showed up at the courthouse. A separate overflow room inside the courthouse was opened to accommodate an additional 50 people who wanted to witness the hearing.

Another 100 or so people outside the courthouse waved Khalistan flags and carried posters supporting Sikh separatism.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey on 18 June, 2023.

The indictments Friday allege the conspiracy unfolded in both Surrey and Edmonton between 1 May, 2023, and the date of Nijjar's killing.

The alleged hitmen entered Canada over the past five years and were suspected of involvement in the world of drug trafficking and violence, according to local police.