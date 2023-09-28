Nijjar’s killing is a mere blip in Indo-American ties

Pierre Trudeau, former Canadian prime minister and father of current prime minister Justin Trudeau once said that being America’s neighbour is “in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even-tempered the beast, one is affected by every twitch and grunt.”

Canada and America have been traditionally close allies who share the world’s longest border and are both NATO members. Both nations share common security goals. In 2018, Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive of the company Huawei on an American charge of conspiring to circumvent US sanctions on Iran. In retaliation, China arrested two Canadians who were freed in a barter deal for Meng’s release.

Although the Canadian prime minister’s information on the alleged link between Indian government agents and the murder of the Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar came from American intelligence agencies as part of the Five Eyes alliance, subsequent statements from spokespersons of President Joseph Biden’s administration have been rather muted.

John Kirby, one of the spokespersons, noted that the government was “deeply concerned”. He expressed the hope that “the perpetrators of this attack need to be brought to justice”. Other statements have projected moral righteousness with delicate ambiguity.