The mysterious Nijjar affair and the blowback India might face

Five Eyes is arguably the world’s most close-knit and potent secret society. It is an intelligence gathering and sharing alliance consisting of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. An Anglosphere arrangement with the highest level of cooperation, mutual trust and coordinated action, the concern of one of its members usually becomes the concern of all five. And they react unitedly.

In such a context, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s extraordinary claim in parliament on 18 September that “over the past several weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar” assumes gravity in terms of what the Five Eyes pushback could be.

President Joe Biden’s White House said the United States was “deeply concerned”. Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who spoke to his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, said his country would “listen very, very carefully to the serious concerns that have been raised by Canada”.

A spokesperson for the Australian foreign ministry said her government was “deeply concerned” by Trudeau’s allegations and had conveyed Australia’s “concerns at senior levels in India”. The British monarch King Charles III is also Canada’s head of state, as he is indeed of Australia and New Zealand. In other words, an umbilical cord binds the four.

On 21 September, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked whether America’s position could disrupt strengthening of relations with India. Sullivan replied his country would stand up for its principles. He said, “There’s not some special exemption you get for actions like this.” He also remarked, “I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the US and Canada.”

This was in reference to a piece in The Washington Post, which the newspaper thereafter retracted. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that the evidence against the Modi government included intercepts of messages between Indian officials, which corroborated the findings of the Canadian police.

The CBC also hinted the US was party to the intelligence tap. This is not surprising as collaboration within the Five Eyes is extremely close. All of whom will doubtless be given access to the evidence Ottawa has obtained, if this hasn’t happened already.