Fragile calm in Gaza as US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye urge restraint to save ceasefire

“We reaffirm our full commitment to the entirety of the President’s 20-point peace plan,” Witkoff said in a statement posted on X, urging all sides to exercise restraint and cooperate with monitoring mechanisms designed to preserve the truce.

The mediators called for the swift establishment of a transitional administration — a key pillar of the ceasefire’s second phase — as consultations continue over its implementation. Under the agreement, Israel is expected to withdraw from Gaza, Hamas is to be replaced by an interim governing authority, and an international stabilisation force is to be deployed across the territory.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Friday voiced hope that countries would step forward to contribute troops to that force, while cautioning that the process could collapse without the disarmament of Hamas.

Diplomatic efforts also extended to Istanbul, where Hamas’s chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya met Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. In a statement issued after the meeting, Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire despite what it described as repeated Israeli violations, stressing the urgent need to halt attacks that continue to claim civilian lives.

The group also highlighted Gaza’s worsening humanitarian catastrophe as winter storms lash the enclave, calling for the immediate entry of tents, caravans and heavy machinery to protect displaced families from cold, flooding and further loss of life. Aid agencies warn that Israeli restrictions are choking the flow of lifesaving assistance to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it carried out an air strike on two people in northern Gaza who it claimed posed an “immediate threat” after crossing a designated boundary line. It remained unclear whether they were killed or wounded.

More than a year into Israel’s war on Gaza, the scale of devastation continues to grow. Over 70,700 Palestinians — most of them women and children — have been killed, and more than 171,000 injured since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to remain buried beneath the ruins, their fates still unknown, as the enclave waits anxiously to see whether the fragile promise of peace can survive.