France deploys 70,000 police as youth-led protests enter 3rd week, spread across Europe

France deploys 70,000 police and gendarmes as protests enter their third weekend.

Demonstrations follow anger over education conditions and rising living costs.

Youth-led protest calls spread to Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium and other European countries.

France deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes on Saturday as it prepared for a third consecutive weekend of protests over living costs and education, amid a wave of youth-led demonstrations spreading across Europe.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned of a “very high risk” of disorder, particularly after dark on Halloween. Authorities restricted demonstrations in central Paris and redirected the main march to the capital’s outer boulevards.

Police ordered protesters to follow a single route between Porte de Bagnolet and Porte de Charenton. Unions and student organisations challenged the restrictions in court but failed to overturn them.

President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week that demonstrations would be kept away from city centres to protect businesses. Police also prohibited entry to Place de la République and Les Halles, which were hit by rioting and looting on 17 October, between 11 pm and 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Unaccompanied minors face a separate 9 pm curfew around the Champs-Elysees. A Paris court had suspended an earlier curfew on minors on Wednesday, ruling that it seriously and unlawfully infringed on freedom of movement.