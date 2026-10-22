India urges nationals in France to stay vigilant amid unrest and curfews
Embassy advises Indians to avoid protest sites and monitor official updates as further demonstrations are planned
India has advised its nationals in France and those travelling there to remain vigilant amid violent protests and localised curfews
The embassy has urged citizens to avoid protest gatherings, monitor transport services and stay in touch with airlines and travel agencies
French authorities are preparing for fresh demonstrations on 24 October, with President Emmanuel Macron pledging measures to prevent further violence
India has urged its citizens living in or travelling to France to remain vigilant as violent clashes, localised curfews and possible transport disruptions affect parts of the country.
In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in France asked nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded locations where protests are taking place, and to follow instructions from local authorities.
The mission advised residents and visitors to monitor local news, French government announcements and updates from the French Prefecture of Police. Indians travelling within the Paris region should also check the RATP website for changes to public transport services.
Those with travel plans have been asked to remain in contact with their airlines or travel agencies for the latest information on schedules and disruptions.
The protests began in late September over poor school conditions, overcrowding and teacher shortages. They subsequently widened into nationwide demonstrations over rising living costs, fuel prices, public sector cuts and dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron’s administration.
Although the demonstrations have largely been peaceful, violence on their fringes has included looting, arson and clashes with police. Unrest on 17 October prompted targeted curfews in several cities, including parts of Paris, Lille, Lyon and Nice. Marseille also imposed restrictions on gatherings.
According to media reports, more than 2,400 people were arrested during the weekend disturbances, and nearly 1,000 police officers were injured.
French authorities are now preparing for further demonstrations on 24 October. Student groups and the Yellow Vest movement, which led protests over fuel prices in 2018 and 2019, have called for rallies. Trade unions have separately announced a 5 November strike over living costs and cuts to public services.
Speaking during a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Macron said the government would use available legal measures to prevent a repeat of the violence, according to French broadcaster BFM TV. He said a state of emergency was unnecessary at this stage, though it remained an option if circumstances required it.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday that targeted curfews had helped maintain calm on Monday night. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also announced plans to deploy soldiers from Operation Sentinelle to help prevent violence during the 24 October demonstrations.
The Indian mission has provided emergency contacts for citizens requiring assistance. The Embassy of India in Paris can be reached on +33 6 48 34 00 63 or at cons.paris@mea.gov.in. The Consulate General of India in Marseille can be contacted on +33 7 43 16 25 59 or at cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in.
With agency inputs