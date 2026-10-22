India urges nationals in France to stay vigilant amid unrest and curfews

India has advised its nationals in France and those travelling there to remain vigilant amid violent protests and localised curfews

The embassy has urged citizens to avoid protest gatherings, monitor transport services and stay in touch with airlines and travel agencies

French authorities are preparing for fresh demonstrations on 24 October, with President Emmanuel Macron pledging measures to prevent further violence

India has urged its citizens living in or travelling to France to remain vigilant as violent clashes, localised curfews and possible transport disruptions affect parts of the country.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in France asked nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded locations where protests are taking place, and to follow instructions from local authorities.

The mission advised residents and visitors to monitor local news, French government announcements and updates from the French Prefecture of Police. Indians travelling within the Paris region should also check the RATP website for changes to public transport services.

Those with travel plans have been asked to remain in contact with their airlines or travel agencies for the latest information on schedules and disruptions.

The protests began in late September over poor school conditions, overcrowding and teacher shortages. They subsequently widened into nationwide demonstrations over rising living costs, fuel prices, public sector cuts and dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron’s administration.

Although the demonstrations have largely been peaceful, violence on their fringes has included looting, arson and clashes with police. Unrest on 17 October prompted targeted curfews in several cities, including parts of Paris, Lille, Lyon and Nice. Marseille also imposed restrictions on gatherings.