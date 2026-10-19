Macron vows action after riots during France protests, at least 1,800 arrested

At least 1,800 people were arrested after protests over living costs and school conditions were accompanied by rioting and looting across France.

President Emmanuel Macron promised accountability for the destruction and instructed authorities to strengthen protection for public buildings and businesses.

Renewed tensions in Paris followed widespread damage, including a devastating fire at Limoges’ historic city hall.

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised action against those responsible for rioting and looting during nationwide protests over rising living costs and conditions in schools, after authorities reported at least 1,800 arrests.

In a televised address on Sunday, Macron said those who damaged property would be made to cover the losses and face accountability. He described the destruction as a source of public anger and shame, blaming radical far-left elements and criminals for the violence.

His address followed an emergency meeting with senior officials after masked groups set fires and attacked public buildings in several cities on Saturday, The Hindu reported.

Macron said prefects had been instructed to coordinate with mayors to protect businesses and public property in the coming weeks. Measures could include prohibiting demonstrations where necessary.