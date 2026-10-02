From school gates to street clashes: France erupts in student protests

Student protests that began in the Paris region have spread across France, affecting 560 schools and leading to more than 1,900 arrests on Thursday alone.

High school students are protesting school conditions, staffing and the university admissions system, while clashes with police have escalated.

The unrest has become a political flashpoint ahead of France’s May presidential election, with candidates taking sharply different positions.

Thousands of arrests, hundreds of injuries and schools set on fire — France’s new academic year has descended into nationwide student protests and unrest barely a month after classes resumed.

In a country already beset by domestic and international crises, the eruption and rapid spread of protests by disgruntled high school students has caught the government off guard.

Friday, 2 October brought more of the scenes that have dominated French streets this week: vandalism, burning rubbish, teenagers confronting and taunting police, and officers charging crowds, firing tear gas and making arrests. By early afternoon, the education ministry said protests had affected 560 schools.

Taking grievances to the streets has long been a feature of French political life, from the student protests of 1968 and suburban unrest in 2005 to the mass demonstrations against pension reforms in 2023. The students now barricading school gates and carrying placards have displayed some of the same street-protest know-how, including wearing masks and goggles to protect themselves from tear gas.