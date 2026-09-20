CJP flags poor infra in Rajasthan tribal schools, questions Rs 1,500 cr fund lapse

A seven-member team of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, visited government schools in Rajasthan’s Kherwara Assembly constituency on Saturday and raised concerns over inadequate infrastructure and the alleged under-utilisation of funds meant for tribal development.

The inspection was part of the CJP’s ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign, which aims to document the condition of schools in tribal areas. The team visited schools in Demat, Pongli and Babari villages under Nayagaon tehsil.

According to the CJP, several schools lacked basic facilities, including drinking water, adequate classrooms and proper infrastructure. The team also alleged that land had been earmarked for schools at some locations but buildings had not been constructed.

In Demat, the team visited a government primary tribal school that Ranka said was in a dilapidated condition. He alleged that around 70 children were being taught by a single teacher and that the school had only two damaged classrooms.

Ranka also shared photographs and a video of the school on social media, highlighting the condition of the building and other facilities.

Residents told the team that they had been contributing money themselves to meet basic requirements and improve school facilities.

The CJP also questioned the alleged lapse of around Rs 1,500 crore from the Tribal Area Development (TAD) budget, demanding transparency on the allocation and utilisation of funds intended for tribal welfare and education.