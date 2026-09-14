CJP backs Sibal's anti-defection proposal, seeks 20-yr ban on defectors

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday, 14 September backed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's proposal to bar elected representatives who defect from one political party to another from holding public office, saying stricter penalties were needed to curb horse-trading and the destabilisation of elected governments.

The endorsement comes amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged defection of Trinamool Congress MPs and the reported invocation of the merger provision under the anti-defection law. The episode has renewed questions about the scope of the law and the safeguards against legislators switching political allegiance.

In an X post, CJP co-convener Sourav Das said Sibal had proposed a 10-year ban on MPs and MLAs who switch parties for money or under pressure.

Das said the CJP's first demand charter, released by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, had sought an even stricter measure — a 20-year ban on defectors from contesting elections or holding any public office.