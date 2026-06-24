Congress links defections to BJP’s quest for two-thirds majority

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that the BJP's pursuit of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha is ultimately aimed at amending the Constitution to end reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Ramesh claimed that the ruling party's immediate objective was to push through delimitation proposals linked to women's reservation, while its long-term goal was to alter constitutional provisions relating to reservation.

The Congress leader also linked recent defections from Opposition parties to the BJP's efforts to strengthen its numbers in Parliament. He alleged that the party was attempting to secure the strength required to push through major constitutional amendments.