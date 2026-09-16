CJP to launch ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign from Gadchiroli

Dipke also raised concerns over the functioning of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, claiming that 477 of the 720 schools were non-functional. "Where will these tribal students go for their studies?" he asked.

He said tribal students accounted for only 22.8 per cent of enrolment in higher education and claimed that only 130 Scheduled Tribe applicants had secured admission to IITs. "Why is the number of admissions and faculties in IITs so low? This is nothing else but outright discrimination," he alleged.

Asked about alleged attempts to ‘saffronise’ the education system and whether this could influence Gen Z, Dipke said young people could not easily be manipulated.

"I don't think Gen Z can be manipulated like that. I think Jantar Mantar (protest) has shown how aware and smart they are. 'Jai Bhim' was one slogan that Gen Z accepted across India irrespective of caste and religion," he said.

Dipke said Gen Z had shown that the country would be guided by the ideologies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru and the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. "They can try to saffronise but they will never be able to achieve it. They can try and they have been trying a lot, but this country always comes back to the values of Dr Ambedkar, Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Asked whether the government had taken cognisance of the CJP's ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, Dipke said steps had subsequently been taken to improve ashram schools in Vidarbha.

He recalled Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting him to visit Zilla Parishad schools in Vidarbha. "This thing prompted the administration to start working on ashram schools. We do not have any political agenda. Our agenda is only that the condition of schools improve. But why did you start working only when the CJP raised this issue? Will you work only when there is an agitation? Is agitation an answer to every issue in the country?" he asked.

Speaking about his recent meeting with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange during the latter's ongoing agitation, Dipke said the root cause of demands for reservation was the government's failure to provide adequate education and employment opportunities. "Had everyone received good job opportunities or good education, then this demand would not have arisen," he said.

He said he had met Jarange because the Maratha quota activist had visited Delhi and supported the CJP during its agitation, adding that he had also inquired about his health. "If the government does its job properly, then people will not have to launch hunger strikes and hit the streets," Dipke said.

With PTI inputs