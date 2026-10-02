Over 700 detained during Delhi protest seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The protesters are demanding Kumar’s resignation over what they allege are irregularities in the SIR exercise and mass deletion of voters. The Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that its decisions have followed due process.

Several NSUI activists, including national president Vinod Jakhar, were detained during a march from the organisation’s office towards Jantar Mantar. Jakhar alleged that activists were subjected to police action and said the organisation would continue its “peaceful struggle for democracy”.

Indian Youth Congress activists also marched from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar, wearing masks bearing images of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carrying posters demanding accountability. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said the Election Commission was responsible for protecting the sanctity of every vote and that questions surrounding electoral-roll decisions required answers.

The protest also drew participation from AISA, SFI and other student and youth organisations. AISA activists alleged that police used force during the detentions, including against women protesters.

Delhi Police said no permission had been granted for the gathering and deployed additional personnel and barricades around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas. Prohibitory restrictions were imposed in the New Delhi district, while police made repeated public announcements asking people not to gather at the protest site.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the need for permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, saying the party had submitted requests for permission about a week earlier. He said the protesters were exercising their democratic right to raise concerns over the electoral process.

After being prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar, Sanjay Singh said he would sit in protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex, raising allegations of “vote theft”.

The security measures also affected public transport. The Delhi Metro temporarily closed entry and exit at several stations in central Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar, while internet services were suspended at and around the protest site.

The demonstration is part of a wider mobilisation by political parties, student organisations and civil society groups against the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. A separate protest campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation has also been announced in Mumbai.

With PTI inputs