Activists submit intimation for Gandhi Jayanti protest at Jantar Mantar

Activists and civil society members have submitted an intimation to Delhi Police for a 2 October protest at Jantar Mantar demanding action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

The move comes days after Delhi Police detained more than 60 protesters at Jantar Mantar during an AISA-led demonstration on 25 September over the same issue.

The Indian Youth Congress has also intensified its campaign, staging protests since 25 September and calling for Kumar's resignation, greater transparency and a probe into electoral-roll decisions.

A delegation of activists, civil society members and Opposition representatives on Monday, 28 September submitted an intimation to Delhi Police for a protest at Jantar Mantar on 2 October, demanding action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what organisers allege are irregularities in the electoral process and rolls.

The six-member delegation visited the Parliament Street police station to submit the intimation for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. It included All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, social activist Nikhil Dey, academic Nandita Narain and RJD MP Manoj Jha.

In a joint statement, the organisers said the demonstration was being held 'in defence of India's democratic integrity' and called on citizens and supporters of the democratic movement to participate.

'From stealing of votes to stealing our places of protest, the rattled Modi government is trying tooth and nail to curb the people's aspirations of change and justice. We have moved following the due procedure, now it is up to the Delhi Police to follow natural justice and respect the people's will,' they said.