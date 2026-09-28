Activists submit intimation for Gandhi Jayanti protest at Jantar Mantar
Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan among delegation submitting protest intimation; Youth Congress also steps up campaign against Gyanesh Kumar
Activists and civil society members have submitted an intimation to Delhi Police for a 2 October protest at Jantar Mantar demanding action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
The move comes days after Delhi Police detained more than 60 protesters at Jantar Mantar during an AISA-led demonstration on 25 September over the same issue.
The Indian Youth Congress has also intensified its campaign, staging protests since 25 September and calling for Kumar's resignation, greater transparency and a probe into electoral-roll decisions.
A delegation of activists, civil society members and Opposition representatives on Monday, 28 September submitted an intimation to Delhi Police for a protest at Jantar Mantar on 2 October, demanding action against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what organisers allege are irregularities in the electoral process and rolls.
The six-member delegation visited the Parliament Street police station to submit the intimation for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. It included All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, social activist Nikhil Dey, academic Nandita Narain and RJD MP Manoj Jha.
In a joint statement, the organisers said the demonstration was being held 'in defence of India's democratic integrity' and called on citizens and supporters of the democratic movement to participate.
'From stealing of votes to stealing our places of protest, the rattled Modi government is trying tooth and nail to curb the people's aspirations of change and justice. We have moved following the due procedure, now it is up to the Delhi Police to follow natural justice and respect the people's will,' they said.
The intimation comes three days after Delhi Police detained more than 60 protesters, including Yadav, Bhushan and Neha, during an AISA-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar on 25 September. The protesters were demanding Kumar's arrest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police had said the demonstration did not have the required permission.
The proposed 2 October protest comes amid a wider escalation of Opposition and civil society protests targeting the Election Commission. The Indian Youth Congress on Monday also staged a demonstration in Delhi demanding Kumar's resignation and greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, protesters wearing masks bearing the faces of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marched from the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along the route, with barricades put up and detention buses stationed near the IYC office.
The Youth Congress has also launched an online petition titled 'Gyanesh, It's Done Bro', demanding Kumar's removal, arrest and prosecution, a probe into alleged electoral irregularities and disclosure of electoral records and internal objections raised within the poll panel. Chib said the campaign sought to take concerns over electoral transparency beyond party politics and into the wider public domain.
"We are protesting because the Election Commission is responsible for protecting the sanctity of every vote. When questions are being raised within the Commission itself over decisions concerning electoral rolls, the country deserves answers and accountability," Chib said.
The protests have followed an Indian Express report on objections reportedly raised by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over aspects of electoral-roll revision and the functioning of the poll panel. The issue has since fuelled protests by Congress and allied organisations in several cities.
On Monday, Congress workers also staged protests in several states demanding Kumar's resignation, with demonstrations reported in places including Ranchi and Bhopal.
The organisers of the proposed Jantar Mantar demonstration said they would continue their campaign despite the restrictions imposed around the protest site.
'We call upon all friends of the democratic movement and concerned citizens to join the protest on Gandhi Jayanti and fight to save our democracy,' they said.