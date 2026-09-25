Congress protests across India, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

In Delhi, Indian Youth Congress workers wearing masks bearing Kumar’s face marched from their Raisina Road office to demand his resignation. Led by youth wing president Uday Bhanu Chib, protesters carried banners and called for an investigation into the electoral process and the release of electoral records and internal objections. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along the route, with barricades and detention buses in place.

Congress workers also protested in Chandigarh, while party MLAs raised slogans and displayed banners in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The demonstrations followed the Indian Express report that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge. According to the report, their concerns covered changes to voter registration Form 6, additions and deletions from electoral rolls, and centralised control of electoral roll systems.

The Congress has alleged that newly eligible young voters are being excluded from the rolls. The Election Commission, responding to the reported objections, said differing views were a normal part of institutional deliberations. It maintained that its orders had full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.