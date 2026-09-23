'Internal bulldozing': Cong on Gyanesh Kumar vs election commissioners

Congress demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, accusing him of sidelining the two other election commissioners over SIR-related decisions.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited voter deletion figures and alleged ERO access restrictions to question the ECI’s transparency and functioning.

The ECI said the objections raised by the two commissioners were personal opinions, not formal dissent notes — a claim Singhvi rejected.

The Congress on Wednesday, 23 September launched a strong attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) following a report by the Indian Express revealing objections raised by two election commissioners over decisions taken by chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar concerning the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress alleged that the BJP had “opened an office for the murder of democracy” and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi condemned Kumar’s actions, accusing him of functioning like a “feudal lord” and “hijacking” the poll panel by sidelining concerns raised by his two colleagues. Singhvi described the handling of objections as “internal bulldozing,” accusing the CEC of turning fellow commissioners into “mere puppets” and reducing their role to “futile appendages”.

Singhvi cited a 1995 Supreme Court judgment which establishes the Election Commission as a multi-member body where all three election commissioners share equal powers, with the CEC being merely the “first among equals”. He argued that Kumar’s actions undermine this constitutional principle, thereby “attacking the constitutional values of the country”.

“The Election Commission talks about one man, one woman, one vote, but here no vote has equal value,” Singhvi said. “The Supreme Court’s view that all commissioners are equal is being ignored.”