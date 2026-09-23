EC ‘not impartial’, governments formed under it ‘unconstitutional’: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav questions Election Commission’s impartiality after Indian Express reports 14 objections by two election commissioners over 10 months.

He says governments formed while the poll panel was allegedly not functioning impartially could be "unconstitutional", urges scrutiny of decisions already taken.

Yadav link issue to his allegations over SIR, voter deletions and election-related postings in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 23 September said governments formed during a period when the Election Commission of India (ECI) was "not functioning impartially" were "unconstitutional", and that the "interference" with the poll panel amounted to "trampling" democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the ECI was regarded as an impartial institution and was expected to strengthen democracy. Referring to an Indian Express report about two election commissioners recording objections 14 times in 10 months to decisions of the poll panel, he said the development raised questions over "on whose behalf" the ECI was functioning.

"The Election Commission has been exposed," Yadav said and called it a very serious matter. "This is dangerous for our democracy. This is an attempt to weaken our democracy."

Yadav said the ECI was a constitutional body and questioned who was "playing with" such an institution for remaining in government. "What can you imagine now? Would the Election Commission have been fair? Would it have been impartial?" the former chief minister asked.

He said if decisions of the poll panel were being questioned from within, it raises serious questions about the functioning of an institution whose basic expectation was impartiality.