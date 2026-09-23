Scrap SIR, sack Gyanesh Kumar: Opposition speaks in one voice

Lawmakers cutting across party lines on Wednesday, 23 September, demanded the “immediate removal” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition also accused the Chief Election Commissioner of indulging in "one-man autocracy".

A report in the Indian Express on 23 September triggered a political storm after it revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, and repeatedly raised various issues related to the SIR.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. According to the report, Sandhu and Joshi formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months—in one instance, four times on a single day—to decisions taken and orders issued which, they say, were done without their knowledge.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of the media report on X.

Ramesh said "the CEC has destroyed the credibility and integrity of the Election Commission of India".

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there is no doubt remaining that Kumar has no right to remain in office.

"How the hell can one man, acting on His Master's orders, strike off names at whim? How can he sideline fellow Constitutional officers to only take blatantly illegal steps that put our democracy in danger?" he said.

"We demand Gyanesh Kumar's immediate removal and a Supreme Court-monitored impartial investigation to expose the rot that has destroyed the ECI's credibility," Venugopal said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said this is no longer an Election Commission, it is a "one-man autocracy" under CEC Kumar.

"Two Election Commissioners … branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion 'unauthorised and illegal'. They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters—all the while being kept in the dark," he said.

"Parliament must immediately start the process for the removal of the CEC... The Supreme Court must annul the entire SIR process without delay. When two of the three Commissioners put on record that the exercise is illegal and destructive of the electoral roll's integrity, judicial silence becomes complicity," Brittas said.