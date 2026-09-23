Turmoil in ECI: Election commissioners were kept in the dark on key decisions

Although the nationwide exercise was under the supervision of all three commissioners, Sandhu and Joshi said in their written communications that certain decisions and orders had been issued without their knowledge. Four of their objections were recorded on a single day. Their communications were copied to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar; some were also addressed to deputy election commissioners. In one objection, Sandhu said the Commission had acted contrary to the written advice of two commissioners and described the action as “unauthorised and illegal”.

The dispute later extended to the administration of the electoral roll’s IT systems. Sandhu and Joshi wrote separately to the Cabinet Secretary about changes in work allocation that they said had removed a layer of oversight. Both maintained that the changes had been made without their knowledge and rejected them, the newspaper reported.

The three commissioners met on 9 September in what the report described as their first full meeting in four months. The Indian Express said it had reviewed the written exchanges and spoken to officials in New Delhi, Kolkata, Goa and Mumbai. It sent questions to the Commission and to Sandhu and Joshi on 21 September, including whether their concerns had been addressed or discussed at that meeting. The newspaper said it received no response.

With PTI inputs