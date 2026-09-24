PM, Shah, CEC 'traitors', Gyanesh Kumar must quit immediately: Rahul

The two commissioners reportedly raised concerns over changes to the Form 6 used for voter registration, access to the electoral roll database and the handling of appeals arising from the SIR exercise in West Bengal. They also objected to what they described as the gradual centralisation of the electoral roll database and questioned the authority of officials to restrict access to systems used by statutory election officers.

At a press conference at Delhi's Indira Bhawan, Gandhi said the Election Commission was supposed to protect the vote and alleged that Kumar had acted against the interests of the country.

"This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected. We have enough information to prove this with certainty," Gandhi said. "There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished."

Gandhi suggested that Kumar should turn approver, saying this would amount to an act of nationalism. "My suggestion to Gyanesh Kumar is that he should turn approver. That would be an act of nationalism," he said. He alleged that Modi and Shah were "at the top of this conspiracy" and would eventually be investigated.

"PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are both going to be investigated for what is being done. They are at the top of this conspiracy and they will be investigated for what they have done to this country," Gandhi said.

Calling the two leaders ‘deshdrohis’, Gandhi alleged that they had "destroyed the vote" in India's democracy.

The Election Commission of India has rejected allegations of electoral manipulation and defended its processes.