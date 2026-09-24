CJP gives CEC Gyanesh Kumar 48 hours to resign, threatens nationwide protest

At a press conference, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka called for criminal proceedings against Kumar. He also demanded that upcoming elections be halted, electoral rolls from before the SIR be restored in all states, and an independent commission be set up to examine the revision process.

Ranka urged the Supreme Court to secure files relating to SIR decisions, saying the party feared they could be destroyed. CJP also called for the repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and for a new law involving civil society groups.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Kumar must resign “to ensure free and fair elections”. He went further in his criticism of the chief election commissioner, calling him a threat to India’s democracy.

The demands and accusations were made by CJP at the press conference. The information provided did not include a response from Kumar or the Election Commission.

With agency inputs