Over 1,200 arrested as violent protests engulf France, buildings set ablaze

More than 1,200 people are arrested as protests over living costs and school conditions turn violent across France.

Fires, looting and clashes with riot police are reported in Paris and other cities.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu says 150 police officers are injured in the unrest.

More than 1,200 people were arrested across France on Saturday as protests over the cost of living and conditions in schools descended into violence, with buildings set ablaze, businesses looted and clashes reported between demonstrators and riot police.

An estimated 550,000 people took to the streets, according to figures cited by the BBC. The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”.

In Paris, clashes continued into the evening, with riot police deploying tear gas and water cannon against crowds. Vehicles were torched, shops were ransacked and fires broke out at several locations, including the Place de la République in the city centre. At least one restaurant was gutted by fire.

The main march in the capital had appeared largely peaceful during the afternoon. However, some groups later set fires in the streets, while fighting broke out among demonstrators. Police were seen charging at crowds and striking several people with batons.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 150 police officers had been injured in the unrest. He accused some groups of using the demonstrations as a “warm-up” for the presidential elections, warning that violence would not be allowed to determine the country’s political direction.

The unrest also affected several other cities. In Lyon, the city’s tourist office was set on fire. Mayor Grégory Doucet described the incident as “a tragedy”, saying the building was an iconic and well-known historic site. Local police said “hostile individuals” had prevented firefighters from safely tackling the blaze.

In Limoges, a fire at the town hall caused part of the roof to collapse, according to the local prefecture. Damage to buildings was also reported in Grenoble, Avignon, Pau, Montpellier and Valence. In Lille, an Apple store was broken into and looted.

Saint-Étienne Mayor Régis Juanico said a young man had lost his hand after a small explosive device went off.