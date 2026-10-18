Over 1,200 arrested as violent protests engulf France, buildings set ablaze
Demonstrations over the cost of living and deteriorating school conditions escalate into clashes, arson and looting as France faces mounting political uncertainty
More than 1,200 people are arrested as protests over living costs and school conditions turn violent across France.
Fires, looting and clashes with riot police are reported in Paris and other cities.
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu says 150 police officers are injured in the unrest.
More than 1,200 people were arrested across France on Saturday as protests over the cost of living and conditions in schools descended into violence, with buildings set ablaze, businesses looted and clashes reported between demonstrators and riot police.
An estimated 550,000 people took to the streets, according to figures cited by the BBC. The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”.
In Paris, clashes continued into the evening, with riot police deploying tear gas and water cannon against crowds. Vehicles were torched, shops were ransacked and fires broke out at several locations, including the Place de la République in the city centre. At least one restaurant was gutted by fire.
The main march in the capital had appeared largely peaceful during the afternoon. However, some groups later set fires in the streets, while fighting broke out among demonstrators. Police were seen charging at crowds and striking several people with batons.
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 150 police officers had been injured in the unrest. He accused some groups of using the demonstrations as a “warm-up” for the presidential elections, warning that violence would not be allowed to determine the country’s political direction.
The unrest also affected several other cities. In Lyon, the city’s tourist office was set on fire. Mayor Grégory Doucet described the incident as “a tragedy”, saying the building was an iconic and well-known historic site. Local police said “hostile individuals” had prevented firefighters from safely tackling the blaze.
In Limoges, a fire at the town hall caused part of the roof to collapse, according to the local prefecture. Damage to buildings was also reported in Grenoble, Avignon, Pau, Montpellier and Valence. In Lille, an Apple store was broken into and looted.
Saint-Étienne Mayor Régis Juanico said a young man had lost his hand after a small explosive device went off.
The demonstrations have grown out of weeks of student protests over staff shortages and deteriorating facilities in secondary schools, known as lycées. Trade union members and other groups have joined the protests, including the gilets jaunes, or yellow vest, movement that mobilised against rising living costs from 2018.
The unrest comes as France faces political uncertainty ahead of next year’s presidential election. President Emmanuel Macron is due to leave office in 2027, while opinion polls suggest the contest could involve Marine Le Pen of the National Rally and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left La France Insoumise.
Mélenchon joined demonstrations and accused police of “unleashing” themselves on protesters, while also condemning looting and arson. Lecornu described his remarks as “dangerous and cynical”. Le Pen accused the far left of hijacking protesters’ legitimate demands and fuelling violence.
Macron said those responsible for attacking public buildings, looting town halls and damaging businesses would be prosecuted and punished.
The government has sought to address some grievances. Education Minister Édouard Geffray promised 3,000 additional supply teachers during a television interview on 8 October. However, the demonstrations have continued and intensified.