Iran warns France against interference in internal affairs

Iran and France have been drawn into a fresh diplomatic confrontation, with Tehran warning Paris against what it describes as “illegal interference” in Iran’s internal affairs following allegations involving two French diplomats.

Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Saturday that the two diplomats had participated in a secret meeting in Tehran in July with suspects in a case involving alleged foreign infiltration and interference. The ministry claimed the officials had accumulated a record of violations and conduct it said breached Iranian law and their diplomatic obligations.

Tehran warned that it would not tolerate foreign diplomats engaging in what it called “illegal interventionist” activities, adding that any repetition could invite an appropriate response.

The warning comes after France accused Iranian security forces of detaining and mistreating the two diplomats in Tehran. French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the officials were held for several hours without explanation, interrogated and, in one case, physically assaulted. They subsequently returned to France.