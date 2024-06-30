France flirts with the far right in today’s parliamentary election

“Can I apply to India for asylum two weeks from now?” asks Patrick, with a gesture of mock horror.

It was meant as a joke, but as France prepares to vote today (Sunday, 30 June, from 8:00 a.m. local time/ 11:30 a.m. IST) in its second parliamentary election in just two years, many in Paris are clearly uneasy.

Opinion polls, said to have been pretty accurate in the past, point to the National Rally (RN), the far-right alliance, emerging not only as the largest party in the 577-member lower house of parliament but possibly actually securing an absolute majority (which requires it to win 289 seats). It had just 88 seats in the outgoing parliament.

Patrick (full name withheld) is not an immigrant himself and has little to worry about if the regime changes as predicted, hailing as he does from the French aristocracy. He does not, however, hide his shock at the surge of support for the far-right. “Everybody I have known all my life has voted for either the traditional right or the centrist parties. Now suddenly I find everybody talking about giving the far right a chance! Have they all gone mad, I wonder!” he exclaims during a chat at a café.

Part of the shock stems from Macron’s gamble in calling for a snap poll. Nobody, least of all Macron’s own MPs, was prepared for it.

Of course, Macron’s own position remains relatively secure, whatever be the result, and he can on paper remain President for the rest of his term, ending 2027. As president, he retains the power to appoint the prime minister. But if the RN gets an absolute majority, he will have no choice but to appoint the party’s nominee.