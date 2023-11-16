France issues arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The French government has issued an arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in the war-torn nation, a media report said citing a judicial source.

This is the first time that a nation has issued an arrest warrant for crimes against humanity for a sitting head of state in another country.

The source told CNN that two investigative judges on Tuesday issued four warrants against the President, his brother Maher al-Assad, and two other senior officials, for complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Syrian human rights lawyer and a founder of the Syrian Center for Legal Studies and Research, Anwar al-Bunni told CNN on Wednesday that the decision was “unprecedented.”