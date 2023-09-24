France: Protests against police brutality turn violent

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against police violence and racism. The protests were sparked by ongoing anger over the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June.

However, numerous groups and initiatives with demands for immigration rights, affordable housing and economic justice also took part in the demonstrations. They denounced systemic racism, police violence and growing social inequalities.

Some 100 rallies took place nationwide. Unions said around 80,000 people joined the protest across France in response to a call by radical leftists, but police put the number at 31,800.