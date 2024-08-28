France waits for new government, two months after election

A new government is to present the budget to parliament on 1 October, but even as August draws to an end, there is no sign of a new government in France. President Emmanuel Macron has refused to appoint a prime minister from the left coalition NPF, the largest coalition in the national assembly, or from the far-right National Rally (RN).

In effect, he has indicated his preference to appoint someone from his own centrist coalition that came second, or from the conservatives who have a minuscule presence in the House. He also has the option of appointing someone who is a prominent figure but a political outsider. The new PM, however, has to secure the confidence of the House and prove a majority.

“My responsibility is that the country is neither blocked nor weakened,” Macron said in a statement this week after discussions with political leaders failed to break the deadlock. Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party, told the media that he would not attend the second round of talks, refusing to take part in a “parody of democracy”. The far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National or RN) said it would vote against any left-wing government.

A political crisis appears imminent with the far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchon, La France Insoumis (France Unbowed), threatening to launch impeachment proceedings against Macron for not honouring the electoral verdict. The party also plans to hit the streets on 7 September to protest against Macron’s ‘undemocratic’ action.