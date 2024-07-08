France throws up cohabitation unfriendly to Modi

It’s another dose of indifferent news for Narendra Modi after the social democratic Labour party won a landslide in the British elections on Thursday, 4 July. On Sunday, 7 July a left wing New Popular Front, with the Hard Left France Unbowed as the largest single party in the new French parliament, emerged on top.

France Unbowed’s leader Jean-Luc Melenchon’s tolerance of Modi's track record on democracy, freedom and human rights is potentially minimal - notwithstanding France’s economic benefits from India, including significant defence orders - which could in turn impact on the most reliable strategic understanding India possesses with any permanent, veto-power carrying member of the United Nations Security Council.

Melenchon might also be inclined towards the French government’s co-operation with the French Prosecutor’s office to unlock the stalled investigation into Modi’s alleged corruption in the 2015 multi-combat aircraft Rafale deal.

However, either the leader of the comparatively moderate Socialist Party or the Green Party in the New Popular Front could surface as a consensus candidate for the post of prime minister rather than Melenchon, thereby preventing an embarrassing expose of Modi.

According to French media, Modi favoured Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, an entity with no experience in aircraft manufacturing, as the main Indian offset partner in the Indo-French agreement at the expense of the historically tried and tested Indian government-controlled Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.