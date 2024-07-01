France: Indecisive first round gives way to record number of three-way contests on 7 July

This story has been updated. The previous version was published at 9:45 a.m. on 1 July 2024.

As predicted by exit polls and opinion polls in France, the far-right Reassemblent Nationale (National Rally) of Marine Le Pen emerged as the party with the highest vote share of 33 per cent in Sunday’s first round of polling, by all available accounts till now.

The number of seats it won is, however, unclear and will be decided in the second round of polling on 7 July. Marine Le Pen herself, however, won her seat in the first round itself for the very first time.

Candidates who secure at least 50 per cent of the votes polled and at least 25 per cent of the votes of the registered or total voters in the first round are declared winners. The highest turnout, however, appears to have led to an unusually large number of winners who have failed to reach the prescribed threshold.

BBC reported that an estimate put the number of three-way contests in the second round at a staggering 315 constituencies. Such three-way contests in 2022 were just eight and only one in 2017.