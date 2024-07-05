What Indians can expect from Keir Starmer, the new UK PM

Labour is acutely aware that the BJP and RSS fronts in Britain, including the Overseas Friends of BJP UK, have for at least five years been working strenuously in favour of the Conservatives. It made a point of addressing Hindu voters — and while it didn’t wholly manage to persuade them across the board, it did succeed in Leicester East, which has the largest concentration of East African Hindu Gujaratis in Britain.

The constituency was held by Goan-origin Keith Vaz of Labour for 32 years, before his party replaced him in 2019. The party retained the seat then; but has lost it this time to a Conservative Hindu candidate, Shivani Raja, with Vaz this time standing as an independent and beaten down to fifth place.

In other areas with significant numbers of Indian-origin voters, Labour has managed to hold its own — retaining Ealing Southall, for example, with its majority of British Indians, especially the Sikhs, remaining loyal to it.

Where an estimated 80 per cent of Muslim voters have in recent years been supporting Labour, this is believed to have dropped to 60 per cent this time, however, because of Labour's refusal to condemn Israel for its alleged war crimes in Gaza. One of the casualties of this swing away was a prospective minister — Jon Ashworth lost to an independent in Leicester South.