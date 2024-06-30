UK Elections: Looks like curtains for Rishi Sunak

It is not Sunak’s fault that he was pitchforked into the position of prime minister when neither he nor Britain was ready for it.

Boris Johnson, who as prime minister won the election five years ago, had denuded the Conservatives of weighty leaders who disagreed with his rash promises, his undemocratic style of functioning and his incurable tendency to lie.

With Johnson and his immediate successor Liz Truss biting the dust within weeks of each other, the Conservatives did not enjoy the luxury of conducting another time-consuming leadership contest involving the party rank and file. Truss had managed to crash the British economy during her unprecedentedly short 45-day tenure. Conservative MPs stitched up a process which threw up Sunak — who had, thanks to Johnson, held the senior cabinet post of chancellor of the exchequer (finance minister) — with an ill-equipped Penny Mordaunt (leader of the House of Commons or parliamentary affairs minister) as the only other serious contender.

When the Truss versus Sunak face-to-face unfolded in the summer of 2022 in the succession battle after Johnson was ousted — which Sunak lost — a woman identifying herself as a Conservative party member from one of the southern counties phoned a London radio talk show to suggest Sunak wasn’t British. She was immediately challenged by the host; but persisted that a son of an immigrant could not be defined as British. Her opinion was unsurprising, reflecting the sentiments of a section of indigenous Britons.

Sunak, who is of East African Indian origin, has not made it any easier for himself by frequently referring to his Hindu faith in a predominantly white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant (WASP) country, even ill-advisedly speaking at a ‘Ram Katha’ event at Cambridge in 2023.