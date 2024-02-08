To be an 'Indian' in the UK

What it’s like to be an Indian immigrant in the UK? Or, for that matter, a Pakistani, a Bangladeshi or a Sri Lankan?

Not very nice—if you want your separate national and cultural identity to be acknowledged and not treated as something which has just been “through a meat grinder, all mashed up into a lump”, as a friend likes to joke.

At the moment, all are labelled ‘British Asians’, and then further clubbed with other non-white groups under the ridiculous acronym, BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic). The umbrella label is a daily reminder of their ‘outsider’ status, and they have a long history of voicing grievances at being misrepresented as a monolithic entity rather than as culturally distinct communities.

A few years ago, Indian expats strongly objected to being lumped with their Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan peers under the generic term ‘British Asians’.

Such a broad categorisation, they argued, ignored crucial social and economic factors that distinguished them from their other contemporaries of Asian origin.

A new study by the think tank Changing Europe shows how such an approach has led to a skewed understanding of the ‘values’ and political behaviour of British Hindus and Muslims.

The study knocks down many pet theories that have shaped British perceptions of the two communities. Its central finding is that ‘across the country, the identity, beliefs and voting habits of minorities are more fractured than many realise’.