French court issues guilty verdicts over 2015 Paris terror attacks

The attacks, which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for, happened on the night of November 13, 2015 outside the Stade de France stadium where a football game was held between France and Germany, as well as in bars and restaurants and inside the concert hall of the Bataclan theatre.



When the trial first began 10 months ago, Abdeslam was defiant, describing himself as a "soldier" of the Islamic State terror group, reports the BBCC.



But he later apologised to the victims, telling the court in his closing remarks on Wednesday night that he was "not a murderer, or a killer", and that to convict him of murder would be "an injustice".