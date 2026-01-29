From cradle to capital: Trump rolls out ‘Trump Accounts’ for US newborns

According to the president, families and supporters would be allowed to contribute up to $5,000 a year. Even with conservative additions, Trump said, the accounts could reach at least $50,000 by the time a child turns 18 — and potentially far more. “The typical account will grow to 100,000, 200,000, and can even grow past $300,000 per child,” he said.

Trump described the initiative as unprecedented in scope, predicting it would channel trillions of dollars into the hands of young Americans over the coming decade. “Over the next 15 years, we’re going to put $3 to $4 trillion of wealth into the hands of young Americans who otherwise would have really started with nothing,” he said.

The president tied the programme to legislation he signed last year — which he called a “great, big, beautiful bill” — saying it had laid the groundwork for Trump Accounts. He also linked the initiative to his broader economic agenda, citing measures such as no tax on tips, overtime and social security as part of what he described as a pro-worker vision.

Private-sector backing, Trump said, would be a cornerstone of the programme’s reach. He announced that Michael and Susan Dell had committed $6.25 billion to fund accounts for an additional 25 million children aged 10 and under, calling it one of the largest private donations in US history.

Major employers, he added, are also stepping in. Companies including Uber, Schwab, Charter Communications, Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom, IBM and Comcast have pledged to contribute to the accounts, while Visa is developing a platform that would allow cardholders to channel cash-back rewards directly into their children’s funds.

Trump said parents would be able to activate the accounts starting July 4 through a dedicated government website. “When Trump Accounts officially launch on July 4th of this year, every parent will be able to activate their accounts and access the funds,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Trump cast the initiative as a defining legacy of his presidency. “Every president in modern history has left our children with nothing but debt,” he said. “Under this administration, we’re going to leave every child with real assets and a shot at financial freedom.”

The US has traditionally relied on targeted tax credits and education savings plans to support families. Trump Accounts would mark the first universal, government-seeded investment programme for all newborns — elevating early asset ownership to a central pillar of America’s family and economic policy.

