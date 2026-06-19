From Bush to Trump: Iconic presidential aircraft takes its final flight

The retirement of SAM 2900 closes a significant chapter in presidential travel. Since entering service during the administration of George H.W. Bush, the aircraft has carried successive presidents through moments of diplomacy, crisis and history-making events, becoming one of the most recognisable aircraft in the world.

Yet its farewell also signals the beginning of a new transition.

While many associate "Air Force One" with a specific aircraft, the term is actually a radio call sign used for any US Air Force plane carrying the sitting president. The retiring Boeing 747-200B is therefore not "Air Force One" itself, but one of the aircraft that has carried that designation whenever the president was on board.

Its successor, at least temporarily, will be a heavily modified Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar and recently cleared after extensive refurbishment and flight testing by the US Air Force.

The Qatari aircraft differs significantly from the ageing presidential jet it will replace. While SAM 2900 entered service decades ago and retained the classic "Jackie Kennedy" livery — the elegant robin's egg blue-and-white design that has symbolised the American presidency since the early 1960s — the new aircraft has been repainted in a striking red, white and blue colour scheme championed by Trump.

Unlike the retiring jet, which spent decades serving multiple administrations, the Qatari aircraft is intended as a bridge platform until two next-generation VC-25B presidential aircraft currently being developed by Boeing enter service.

Pentagon officials have told lawmakers that modifications to the Qatari jet have cost less than $400 million, a fraction of the roughly $5.6 billion programme underway to deliver the future presidential fleet.

According to reports, Trump is considering making the aircraft's inaugural presidential flight next month during a visit to Mount Rushmore as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

Once it begins carrying the president, the aircraft too will assume the famous Air Force One call sign during those flights. The Air Force, however, will formally designate the aircraft as the VC-25B.

For aviation enthusiasts and presidential historians alike, the retirement of SAM 2900 represents more than the replacement of an aircraft. It marks the sunset of a jet that witnessed the end of the Cold War, the rise of the digital age and some of the most consequential moments in modern American history.

As the veteran Boeing made its final landing at Joint Base Andrews, it brought down the curtain on nearly four decades of service at the very heart of the American presidency.

With agency inputs