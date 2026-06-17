Iran warns Israel as Trump-Netanyahu rift emerges amid fragile diplomacy

At the same time, diplomatic undercurrents between Washington and Tel Aviv appear increasingly strained. As Trump continues to explore a potential deal with Iran, his rhetoric against Netanyahu has grown sharper — signaling rare public friction between long-standing political allies. Analysts suggest the divergence reflects Washington’s parallel push for de-escalation talks with Tehran, even as Israel maintains a hardline stance on regional security threats.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has laid out Tehran’s conditions for any prospective agreement with the US, demanding the release of frozen Iranian assets, meaningful sanctions relief, and a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon — terms that underscore the widening gulf between both sides.

In a parallel escalation, Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has claimed the cancellation of the 1997 Hebron agreement, a move that could effectively strip the Palestinian municipality of authority over construction in Hebron, the largest city in the occupied West Bank, further heightening concerns over governance and territorial control.

With agency inputs