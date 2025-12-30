From India’s Jalpaiguri to Dhaka: Khaleda Zia’s noteworthy journey

Khaleda Zia, a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics and the nation’s first female Prime Minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the course of her country for over four decades. Her journey — from a modest upbringing in undivided India to the pinnacles of power in Dhaka — was marked by resilience, ambition, and an indelible influence on South Asian political history.

Born in 1945 in Jalpaiguri, then part of Greater Dinajpur in undivided India, Khaleda Zia moved with her family to what was then East Pakistan after the partition. In 1960, she married Ziaur Rahman, a Pakistani Army captain who would later rise as a key figure in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and eventually become the nation’s President in 1977. Following his assassination in 1981, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) faced a leadership crisis, prompting party stalwarts to turn to Khaleda Zia. She assumed the role of vice-president in 1984, and later that year was elected Chairperson, a position she held for nearly 41 years, navigating the party through turbulent political waters.

Zia first took office as Bangladesh’s prime minister in 1991, becoming the nation’s inaugural female head of government. She would go on to serve three terms, leading the country through periods of intense political contestation and shaping its post-independence trajectory. Her leadership was defined by a fierce commitment to Bangladesh’s sovereignty and a steadfast, sometimes adversarial, stance toward India, particularly on matters of transit, water sharing, and strategic cooperation.