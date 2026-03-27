From rapper to PM: Balendra Shah’s rise captures Nepal’s imagination

Balendra Shah, popularly known as ‘Balen’, was sworn in as Nepal’s 47th prime minister on Friday, 27 March, six months after the dramatic fall of four-time prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s government following a youth-led protest. The 35-year-old leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was administered the oath of office by president Ram Chandra Paudel at a ceremony held at the President’s Office.

Balen’s rise marks a historic moment for Nepal. He is the youngest democratically elected prime minister in Nepal’s history and the first leader from the Madhes region to hold the nation’s highest office. His party, RSP, scored a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections held on 5 March, winning 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives.

He defeated Oli in the Jhapa-5 constituency, a traditional stronghold of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). The results marked a major decline for Nepal’s old political forces, with the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML winning just 38 and 25 seats respectively.

A former rapper and mayor of Kathmandu, Balen’s entry into politics has been unconventional. He gained popularity for his vocal stance against corruption and his relatable engagement with younger voters. After the collapse of Oli’s government amid protests against corruption, nepotism and a controversial social media ban, Nepalese voters turned decisively towards RSP and its promise of clean governance and reform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Balen on social media, emphasising the importance of India-Nepal ties. “Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to greater heights,” Modi stated.

Nepal is strategically vital for India, relying heavily on it for trade and transit routes, given its landlocked geography.

Besides Balen, several ministers took oath on Friday, including Swarnim Wagle as Finance Minister, Shisir Khanal as Foreign Affairs Minister, and Sudan Gurung as Home Affairs Minister. Balen will also hold key portfolios, including Defence and Industry, Commerce, and Supplies.

Balen’s story reflects a broader youth-driven change in Nepal’s politics, as citizens seek new leadership that promotes transparency, accountability, and progress. His victory may well signal a new era for the Himalayan nation.

(With agency inputs)