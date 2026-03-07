Nepal polls: Rapper-politician Balendra Shah’s RSP heads for sweeping win

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), founded by Rabi Lamichhane, was on Saturday heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal’s first general election since last year’s Gen Z-led protests, dramatically upending the dominance of the country’s established political parties.

According to the latest figures released by Nepal’s Election Commission, the RSP has won 18 seats and is leading in 99 others, putting the newly formed party on course for a commanding position in the 275-member House of Representatives.

The result marks a major political shift in the Himalayan nation, where traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML have dominated electoral politics for decades.

So far, the Nepali Congress has won four seats and is leading in 11 constituencies, while the CPN-UML has secured one seat and is ahead in 11 others. The Nepali Communist Party has won two seats and is leading in 10, while the Shram Sanskriti Party is ahead in three constituencies, down from six earlier.

Election watched closely by India

The election is being closely monitored in New Delhi, which hopes the outcome will produce a stable government in the politically fragile neighbour.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said earlier this week that it looked forward to working with the new leadership in Kathmandu. “We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi on Thursday.