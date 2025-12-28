Nepal: Balen Shah named PM candidate, inks pact with RSP for March polls

Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, was on Sunday projected as a prime ministerial candidate after he reached a formal pre-poll agreement with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to jointly contest Nepal’s 5 March 2026 elections.

The seven-point agreement, finalised after overnight negotiations, designates the 35-year-old mayor as the parliamentary party leader and the alliance’s prime ministerial face. RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane will continue as the party’s chairperson.

Under the pact, Balen and his supporters will contest the elections on the RSP’s election symbol, the bell, as allotted by the Election Commission. With Balen agreeing to merge his political team into the RSP, the party’s name, flag and symbol will remain unchanged.

The agreement explicitly links the alliance to the Gen Z–led protests that swept Nepal in September this year, framing the partnership as a political continuation of that movement. The two sides said they had taken “ownership of the movement launched by the younger generation against corruption and bad governance”, and committed to addressing demands raised during the protests, including support for those injured in clashes with security forces.

The September agitation, driven largely by students, young professionals and first-time voters, erupted across Kathmandu and other major cities, targeting entrenched political elites, opaque governance practices and repeated government reshuffles. Protesters mobilised largely through social media, staging sit-ins, marches and flash demonstrations that drew thousands onto the streets and exposed deep public anger over corruption, unemployment and democratic backsliding.