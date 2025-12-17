Nepal SC hearing plea to restore House of Reps amid fallout of Gen Z protests

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the government in response to a writ petition seeking restoration of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) and the invalidation of the interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki — a political reset born directly out of weeks of street unrest that upended Kathmandu’s power equations.

The President’s office, Prime Minister Karki and the council of ministers have been named as respondents in the petition, which was filed nine days ago by eight former HoR members of the Nepali Congress. The petitioners have argued that the interim government lacks constitutional legitimacy and have demanded the formation of a new government led by the Nepali Congress, the largest party in the now-dissolved House.

Karki was sworn in as prime minister on 12 September, just three days after then premier K.P. Sharma Oli resigned under pressure from massive Gen Z-led protests that paralysed parts of Kathmandu and other cities. The demonstrations, driven by anger over governance failures, unemployment and corruption, marked one of the most sustained youth-led mobilisations Nepal has seen in years.

As the protests intensified, several senior political leaders — across party lines — were conspicuously absent from public view, retreating from media engagement and street-facing politics as the unrest unfolded. With the protests now ebbing and the conflict shifting decisively into courtrooms and constitutional forums, many of those same leaders have begun re-emerging, signalling attempts to reclaim political ground through legal and institutional routes rather than the streets.

Soon after Karki took oath, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections for 5 March 2026 — a move that has itself become the central point of legal and political contestation.