Nepal’s national day of mourning for its lost youth in the Gen Z protests

All government offices and educational institutions across Nepal lie closed today, 17 September, Wednesday, marking a national day of mourning for the lives lost during the country’s recent Gen Z protests — a wave of youth-led demonstrations that resulted in Nepal’s worst civil unrest in decades.

As the home ministry stated, “In memory of those who died during the protests organised by the Gen Z generation on September 8 and 9, the Government of Nepal has decided to observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, September 17.”