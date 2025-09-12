Nepal protests toll 51, Ghaziabad woman only Indian among dead

She tried to escape the burning Kathmandu hotel by lowering herself from the fourth floor with the help of a curtain — and her husband’s steadying hands. But the desperate attempt failed.

Rajesh Devi Gola slipped and fell to her death, cutting short what was meant to be a long-planned pilgrimage to the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal’s capital. The 55-year-old woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was the only Indian among the 51 people killed in the violent Gen Z-led protests that swept through the Himalayan nation this week.

Two days after the tragedy, her husband Ramveer Singh Saini waited at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district on Thursday, as an ambulance brought back her body from Nepal.

The grieving widower recalled their desperate bid to flee the luxury hotel where they had checked in on 7 September. The following day, they had fulfilled their wish of offering prayers at the famed Pashupatinath temple.

By 9 September, however, unrest in Kathmandu had grown worse. When the couple tried to leave for the airport, they found it shut. “When we checked out on 9 September, there was a curfew. The airport was closed. Then we increased our stay at the hotel for a day,” Ramveer Singh told reporters.

In recent days, some younger demonstrators have tried to publicly distance themselves from the arson and violence. Social media posts by Nepal’s Gen Z activists have emphasised that their movement is about accountability and fighting corruption, not burning down institutions or putting innocent lives at risk. Many have argued that infiltrators or politically motivated groups may be exploiting the protests to escalate tensions, undermining the credibility of their cause.